Tanishaa Mukerji Calls Outsiders In Bollywood 'Unloyal', Says 'They Come To...'

Nepotism has become a common topic in the entertainment world, with star kids becoming the centre of hatred. Having said that, Tanishaa Mukerji, who is the daughter of veterans Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, and sister of Kajol, opined on the subject and says that she is hurt because she is a "Bollywood baby". She believes that outsiders come with "no loyalty" and they are only in the industry to "take" whereas film families "give back" to the industry.

Tanishaa Mukerji's take on nepotism

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa opened up about the efforts of people belonging to the film family and suggested that there has to be a team effort where producers, theatre owners and government officials come together because "Bollywood is the culture of this country". However, Tanishaa further shared that she doesn't understand why Bollywood or the star kids are being bashed constantly. "We say ‘Make India great again…Make In India’. Bollywood is made in India. It is Indian- actors, subjects, everything. Why aren’t we getting those concessions? Why are we being penalised? Why are we being Bollywood bashed constantly?" she said.

"This is something that hurts me. Because I am a Bollywood baby. I love my industry, I love my film fraternity, I love people coming into my film fraternity, people who are born in this fraternity. I love my nepo-babies, if you want to call them that. And I want to know why we are being bashed," she added.

Tanishaa Mukerji opines on outsiders in Bollywood

In the same conversation, Tanishaa shared her take on the outsiders working in the Hindi cinema and shared that people from the film family think of the film industry first. They are always giving to the industry and always looking out for its growth. However, people who come from outside come with a mindset of taking from the industry. “When you come from a film family, you think of the film industry first. You’re not somebody who is here to take from the film industry. Yes, you want to be an actor, a director or a producer in this film industry, but you will always think about giving to the film industry. It is about growing the industry. And somewhere, I feel people who come from outside come with no loyalty to our film industry. They come to take, Tanishaa said.

However, she believes that if outsiders become a second generation and have children who want to enter in film industry, then they might think of giving back. She name-dropped Rohit Shetty and her brother-in-law, Ajay Devgn and shared that they take care of stunt people in the industry. "I mean, I hear stories. Whatever it is, families of the industry are about making movies that will give back to the industry. That will grow and nourish the industry. I believe that. and I want more people to think like that," she concluded.