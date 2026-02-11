Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Co-star 'Strongly Condemns Negative Propaganda', Defends Actor Against 42 Dos And Don'ts Rule

Allu Arjun is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah claimed that the actor has 42 dos and don'ts that a persona has to follow while meeting with him. Following this, the actor's team denied the claims and warned of legal action against the podcaster. Now, actor Pushpa 2 co-star Rajsekhar Aningi has come out in support, stating that Allu Arjun is a kind and respectful person.

Rajsekhar Aningi defends Allu Arjun

Rajsekhar Aningi took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he dismisses the claims made by Kaveri Baruah and calls it "fake propaganda" against Allu Arjun. “I condemn talking like this without proof about a National Award winner due to an identity crisis. I worked with him on Pushpa 1 and 2 closely for 4 years. It is not at all the right thing to speak like this about that person. I will give you a small example. During break times, production boys pass around snacks in basins. Artists like me have assistants, spot boys, who bring the snacks to us separately. But he’s the kind to not think twice about eating from the basin with the spot boys," he said in the video.

Rajsekha Aningi further added, "So, it’s hard to believe a person like that will keep others away and have a list of 42 dos and don’ts, like you can’t meet his eye or give a handshake. Do not make baseless comments to make a name for yourself. He’s the kind to wish every artist and technician as soon as he comes on set. If he misses wishes someone, he says, sorry, I couldn’t wish you. He has that dignity and grace. More than a hero, he’s a down-to-earth artist.”

Sharing the video, he penned a long caption, "In this video, I clarify the reality behind the recent viral rumors and fake allegations against Icon Star Allu Arjun. Having worked in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule (directed by Sukumar Garu), I have personally witnessed Allu Arjun garu’s humble behavior on set. The news about “42 strict rules” is completely false. As an actor in the Telugu Film Industry, I strongly condemn this negative propaganda."

Allu Arjun has a list of 42 dos and don'ts?

Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah made an appearance on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, where she opened up about the South actor who comes with an entourage. She said, "Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands." Soon, the video went viral, attracting negative comments from Allu Arjun's fans.