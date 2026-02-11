Allu Arjun & Team Are Sheer Losers: Podcaster Takes Down '42 Dos And Don'ts' Video And Blames 'Attack' From PR After Actor Initiates Legal Action

Allu Arjun's team notified initiating legal action against brand strategist Kaveri Baruah, who made explosive allegations against the actor on a recent podcast hosted by Sweekriti Talks. Following the action, the podcaster has taken down the video along with writing an unsparring note against the actor on social media. She took to her Instagram stories to allege that the Pushpa star's PR has been ‘harassing’ the guest who was invited on her show, and also called him ‘power hungry'. These particular stories on Instagram can no longer be accessed, but a screenshot of the same is now viral online.

Why did the viral Allu Arjun video get deleted?

On February 11, the host of the podcast Sweekriti Talks took to her Instagram stories to write, “I've removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts.” The video is no longer available on YouTube or Instagram.



Also Read: Allu Arjun Initiates Legal Action Alleging Defamation By Brand Manager Over ‘Baseless’ ‘42 Meeting Rules’ Claims

A screngrab of now inaccessible post by the podcaster | Image: X

She added, “She (Kaveri Baruah) holds a responsible position in a reputed organisation, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardised due to online bullying. The discussion was factual and professional, not defamatory. But protecting a real person will always take priority over engaging with power that refuses accountability. Allu Arjun & his team are sheer losers, & just power hungry."



A screngrab of now inaccessible post by the podcaster | Image: X

In another note, Sweekriti added, “A woman can't live in peace & make content on the internet!! Shocking Allu Arjun PR attacking me. Well, abusing me by saying negative things about me can never pull me down. Keep goings bots.” As per reports, the podcasters followed her posts by sharing screenshots of the abusive comments she received for the video, allegedly from Allu Arjun fans.



Also Read: Manoj Says 'We've Become Very Touchy Nation' Amid Ghooskhor Pandat Row

Advertisement

Allu Arjun confirms legal action

Official statement by Allu Arjun's team | Image: X