Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Allu Arjun Says Pushpa 2 Has A ‘Huge Canvas’, Can 'Definitely Expect Part 3'

While the sequel to Pushpa is still being worked on, a third installment in the franchise was teased by Allu Arjun at an event in Los Angeles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa: The Rise
पुष्पा: द राइज | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one f the most anticipated pan-India films lined up for release this year. While the team has been hard at work completing the shoot of the film in time ahead of its August 15 release, the lead actor teased some interesting aspects of the Sukumar directorial while attending the Berlin European Film Market in Los Angeles, US where Pushpa: The Rise (2021) is also being screened.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: PushpaThe Movie/X

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa 3

While the sequel to Pushpa is still being worked on, a third installment in the franchise was teased by Allu Arjun when he said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.” While there have been rumours surrounding a third installment in the franchise and whether or not there is a threequel being planned, Allu Arjun's comment has set the record straight with his statement.

Pushpa 2 poster | Image: PushpaThe Movie/X

An epic clash expected in Pushpa 2

In Pushpa, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, emerges as a hiccup for the titular character essayed by Allu Arjun. The conflict between them is going to “escalate to a much bigger, bigger scale,” the actor said.

Talking about his character, Allu Arjun said, “You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterisation. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterisation, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterisation.”  

Pushpa 2: The Rule is due to release August 15, during the Indian Independence Day holiday frame.

 

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

