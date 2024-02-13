Advertisement

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most-anticipated films lined up for release this year. The Allu Arjun starrer has been filming at a brisk pace ahead of its August 15 theatrical release worldwide. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special song Oo Antava was one of highlights of the first installment of the Sukumar directorial, it seems like the makers are keen on roping in another popular face for a song sequence in the movie.

After Kalki 2898 AD, Disha to feature in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rise track Oo Antava went viral when it released before the film hit the big screens in December 2021. Samantha, who was going through a divorce at the time, was praised for taking on a bold a sensuous role. Now, according to reports, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule are keen on adding a song sequence in the sequel. But it seems like Samantha is not their first choice for the song in Puspha 2.

Disha Patani, according to multiple reports, has been zeroed in for the song sequence. The music of the film is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who will look to compose another hit album for the Sukumar's directorial.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to not delay any further

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been delayed several times. However, the makers have time and again emphasised that the much-awaited pan-India film will hit the big screens on Independence Day 2024. Bollywood biggie Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is also gunning for a spot in the release calendar around the same time.