Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Allu Arjun, Team Pushpa Attend A Grand Party At Berlin Film Festival, Photos Go Viral

The Berlin Film Festival hosted a special screening of Pushpa: The Rise. Team Pushpa also attended an after-party, photos from which have been shared.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun at Berlin Film Festival
Allu Arjun at Berlin Film Festival | Image:@PushpaMovie/X
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun is currently in Germany in lieu of attending the ongoing Berlin Film Festival. The actor marked his presence at a special screening for his 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Team Pushpa, post the screening, proceeded to attend an after-party. Pictures from the same, have been shared on the official movie handle for the film franchise.

Allu Arjun and team Pushpa attend an after-party at the Berlin Film Festival


The official X handle for Pushpa shared a series of pictures, featuring Allu Arjun accompanied by team Pushpa. The pictures showed  the actor interacting with guests from all around the world. He even struck his trademark pose as he smiled for the cameras. From the looks of it the film franchise has expanded its global audience - a strategic move that comes ahead of the film's slated August 15 release. 

The caption to the post read, "A party attended by team #Pushpa at the Berlin International Film Festival. A grand evening to celebrate the film's success and craze with the global media and film circles #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024"

There has been immense speculation surrounding the release date of Pushpa 2


The long standing release date, slated for Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been August 15. However, the past few weeks have seen the film make a resurgence in the news, owing to speculations regarding a potential delay. The rumours stood slightly quelled, courtesy of a 200 day countdown to the film, shared by the makers. However, rumours of a delay made an immediate comeback with reports of two other big-banner films, eyeing the coveted Independence Day release date. 

These projects namely include, the Nani led Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel. However, the makers of the film have now made it a point to tag each of their updates and posts with a reminder of the film having a worldwide release on August 15 - something which has finally done away with the speculations. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

