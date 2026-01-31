Allu Sirish-Nayanika Pop Champagne With Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy At Their Pre-Wedding Bash In Dubai | Watch

Actor Allu Sirish is in Dubai with his fiancée, Nayanika. The couple hosted a pre-wedding celebration for close friends and family ahead of their March wedding. Photos and videos from the event, featuring his brother Allu Arjun and sister-in-law Allu Sneha Reddy enjoying the festivities with the couple, are now making the rounds online.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s pre-wedding in Dubai

A video from the pre-wedding celebration shows Sirish and Nayanika enjoying time with their guests on a yacht. As the group cheers, Sirish opens a champagne bottle and sprays it into the air. He and Nayanika each take a sip while Arjun stands beside them, smiling. Guests around them record the moment on their phones and cameras.

Another clip, reportedly filmed at J1 Beach, features Sneha in a white dress, holding Arjun’s arm. The Pushpa star wears a Versace printed silk twill shirt, as mentioned on the website. Members of their security team carry their bags and approach the camera, asking the fan to stop filming.

On October 1, 2025, marking the birth anniversary of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, Sirish announced his engagement to Nayanika. The couple exchanged rings on October 31 at a private ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. After the engagement, Sirish shared that he first met Nayanika at a wedding celebration hosted by Nithiin and his wife, Shalini Kandukuri, for his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.