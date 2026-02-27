Allu Sirish-Nayanika Pre-wedding: Actor To Host A Bash For Telugu Industry Friends On March 2, Venue Is...

Allu Sirish is busy with the preparations for his upcoming wedding with fiancée Nayanika on March 6. The wedding will be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. Owing to this, Sirish will be throwing a bash for the Telugu film industry ahead of the wedding.

Allu Sirish-Nayanika's pre-wedding bash at Allu Studios

Taking to his X handle, Allu Sirish informed his fans that he would be hosting a pre-wedding celebration for his Telugu film industry friends on March 2. The venue would be Allu Studios. "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March," he wrote.

A few days ago, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy hosted a star-studded pre-wedding bash for Sirish and Nayanika. It was attended by the Konidela family, including Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni.

A look at Allu Sirish-Nayanika's pre-wedding festivities

The couple will get married on March 6 in a Telugu tradition. The pre-wedding festivities have started at the Allu households with the Pasupu ceremony. The groom-to-be shared a few moments from the intimate ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function..."

The Pasupu function, also known as Pasupu Kottadam or Danchadam, is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual. During this ceremony, family members actively pound raw turmeric roots into a paste using a mortar and pestle. It marks the official beginning of the wedding celebrations and represents purity, prosperity, and blessings for both the bride and groom.

Allu Sirish's career trajectory

Allu Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. It was written and directed by Radha Mohan and starred Yami Gautam in the lead role. He later acted in films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and Urvasivo Rakshasivo. The actor was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy, written and directed by Sam Anton and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Aadhana Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green.