Updated 27 February 2026 at 07:32 IST
Wedding Of Virosh: Kalyani Priyadarshan Reflects On Emotional Varmala Moment As Rashmika Mandanna Walked Towards Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'Welled-Up Eyes Said Everything'
Wedding Of Virosh: Kalyani Priyadarshan penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the moment when Vijay Deverakonda, with his back turned, waited for Rashmika Mandanna with bated breath.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Wedding Of Virosh: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26 in a traditional Telugu ceremony. The wedding took place in Udaipur with only family and close friends in attendance. Following the ceremony, the couple shared dreamy photos on their respective social media handles with heartfelt notes. Soon after, their comment section was filled with congratulatory messages. Among all, Priyadarshan's congratulatory post offered a peek into the couple's emotional moment when Rashmika walked towards Vijay at the mandap.
Kalyani Priyadarshan calls herself 'privilege' to witness Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
Taking to her Instagram Story, Kalyani re-shared the wedding post of the couple and penned a heartfelt note opening up about the moment when Vijay, with his back turned, waited for Rashmika with bated breath. Kalyani shared, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend. In the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him and he sat there. Waiting with his back turned - you could feel the weight of every step she took those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything."
She called herself lucky to be part of the wedding, "What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect, and deep friendship at its core." She concluded her note by congratulating the couple and showering them with love, "Congratulations to my dearest @rashmika mandanna and @thedeverakonda may this be the most beautiful beginning."
Inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy wedding
For her D-Day, Rashmika wore a stunning rust-hued saree by Anamika Khanna. Temple-house motifs adorned Rashmika's saree, echoing carved sanctums and spiritual geometry. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold lent depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship. Regal yet graceful, the ensemble reflects feminine strength, rooted in tradition. It is said that Rashmika's saree was gifted to her by Vijay's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda.
Advertisement
Vijay, on the other hand, donned an ivory silk dhoti paired with a striking vermillion angavastram (shawl). The shawl featured intricate embroidery along the hem with temple-inspired motifs. The gold jewellery added regal opulence to Rashmika and Vijay's wedding looks.
It was a dreamy wedding for sure!
Advertisement
All about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced. Over the years, they have made very few public appearances together, choosing to keep their relationship largely private. They have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films, 2018 romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 07:32 IST