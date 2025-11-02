SSMB29 First Look: Mahesh Babu Gets Penalty For Ruining SS Rajamouli's Surprise, To Only Unveil Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Characters

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, has been creating a heavy buzz on the internet ever since the makers officially confirmed the project. Earlier, SS Rajamouli had promised his fans that he would unveil the official title in November and as the month is here, Mahesh Babu took the responsibility and reminded the director. However, the actor ended up ruining Rajamouli's surprise by blurting out the names of his co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Mahesh Babu hints at interesting SSMB29 update

Taking to his X handle, Mahesh Babu reminded SS Rajamouli, "It's November already." To this, the director replied in Telugu, which we loosely translated in English, "Yess... which movie are you planning to review this month? However, the actor didn't deviate from the topic and directly asked, "Your 'forever in making' Mahabharatha, Sir... First things first, you promised us something in November. Please keep up your word.”

Rajamouli then asked him to be patient and added that he'll slowly reveal the details. Actor prompted again, "How slow, sir...? Shall we start in 2030? Fyi, our Desi girl has been posting every street of Hyderabad on her Insta stories since January," and tagged Priyanka Chopra.

Soon, the actress also joined the X thread and wrote, "Helloooo!! hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? Mind lo fix aithe blind ga esestha..." Baffled Rajamouli asked Mahesh Babu, "Why did you reveal PC @urstrulyMahesh… You ruined the surprise..."

The actor didn't get it, and he further revealed Prithviraj's involvement in the movie. The Prithviraj also joined the chain and asked Rajamouli, "Sir, I'm running out of alibis for these Hyderabad 'vacations.' If I keep this up any longer, my family will start doubting me.”

After a series of revelations, Mahesh Babu asked Rajamouli to share the same update on November 2 for namesake. The filmmaker agreed but added a condition, "Okay, deal. But penalty for excess sarcasm: I've decided to delay the release of your first look.”

