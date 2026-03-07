Allu Sirish-Nayanika Ties The Knot In An Intimate Wedding; Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, CM Revanth Reddy Attend

Allu Sirish has finally tied the knot with his fiancée, Nayanika Reddy, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6. The wedding was attended by family, stalwarts from the Telugu film industry and politics. Sirish has shared two glimpses from his wedding ceremony on his social media handle and is yet to post the wedding album.

Inside Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy's wedding

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Allu Sirish re-shared a video in which the newlyweds can be seen talking to Arha, Allu Arjun's daughter. The video is captured after the conclusion of the main wedding festivities. For the D-day, Sirish opted for an off-white silk kurta, featuring golden embroidery. He paired it with a matching dhoti and an embroidered shawl. The groom accentuated his look with a kundan, gold-layered necklace.

Nayanika, on the other hand, looked beautiful as a bride in a pastel lavender kanjeevaram saree, featuring massive golden zari and embellished borders. She accessorised her saree with diamond and ruby necklaces, matching earrings, maang tikka, bangles, and nath. She sported dewy makeup and tied her hair in a sleek braid.

Ram Charan also shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that shows him and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, posing with newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. He further congratulated them, which reads, "Congratulation dearest brother. Have a blessed journey together."

Who all attended Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy's wedding?

Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi-Surekha, Varun Tej-Lavanya and Pawan Kalyan-Anna Lezhneva, were snapped arriving at the wedding to bless the couple.

Apart from the family, Suriya, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Raashii Khanna, Venkatesh and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy were also present at the wedding.

