Trisha Drops 1st Post Amid Thalapathy Vijay's Divorce, Expresses Gratitude

Tamil stars Vijay and Trisha set social media abuzz after they made a joint appearance at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh's son in Chennai. Their public outing came days after Sangkeetha Sornalingam, Vijay's wife of 26 years, filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu district court, citing his extramarital affair with an "actress" as one of the primary reasons for their separation. While unconfirmed, Vijay and Trisha have been romantically linked for years. After divorce proceedings were initiated against Vijay, many rushed to conclude that the "actress" mentioned is the court documents was Trisha. The speculation rose further as they made a joint appearance.

Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding in Channai on Thursday | Image: X

Trisha even broke her social media hiatus and posted pictures of her reception look. However, she refrained from sharing pictures with Vijay. She expressed gratitude towards her team for dressing her up well for the event. Her post comes amid trolling targeted at her and her Ghilli co-star.

Trisha and Vijay have worked on 5 movies together so far | Image: Instagram

On February 27, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's wife Sankgeetha filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. This came amid reports that Sankgeetha has been living separately from her husband. As per the divorce petition, she has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

Vijay and his estranged wife Sankgeetha share 2 kids | Image: X

Vijay and Sankgeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to son Jason, 25 and daughter Dhivya, 20.