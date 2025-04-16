Amaran Star Sivakarthikeyan To Be Allu Arjun's Replacement In Trivikram's Film? Here's What's Stopping Him

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is working on his next film, though progress has been relatively sluggish. After Allu Arjun jumped on a film with Atlee, Trivikram decided to make the movie with Victory Venkatesh and aims to finish the shoot quickly. However, during his search for a suitable lead, Guntur Kaaram maker considered Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan as his second choice after Amaran became a massive hit. However, the opportunity slipped away due to his high fee demands.

Siva Karthikeyan’s fee demand after Amaran shocked Trivikram

According to Telugu 360, Trivikram Srinivas's team approached Sivakarthikeyan for his next film, meeting him earlier this year in Chennai. While Sivakarthikeyan was eager to collaborate, he reportedly demanded ₹70 crores, leaving Trivikram shocked.

This fee is double of what Sivakarthikeyan charged for his role in the blockbuster Amaran, where he got ₹30 crores for playing Major Mukund Varadharajan. This amount was already ten times more than Sai Pallavi's fees for the same film.

Considering the high cost, Trivikram decided the project was not financially feasible and abandoned the idea. He is now working on a script for Venkatesh. Trivikram is also working on a project with Allu Arjun, though nothing has been finalised yet. With leading actors tied up, Trivikram may face a long wait. His last film, Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu, premiered during Sankranthi 2024.

Amaran's box office success

The film Amaran has been a box office success, earning over ₹300 crore globally and becoming the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. It also stands as Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing film to date.

In India, the movie has collected ₹217.6 crore, with ₹166.49 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. It has also done well in Telugu-speaking regions, grossing ₹47.32 crore, likely boosted by Sai Pallavi's popularity.