×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Amit Shah Hails HanuMan's Teja Sajja, Prasanth Varma For Showcasing 'Bharat's Spiritual Traditions'

Home Minister Amit Shah met Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja on Tuesday and praised HanuMan team for showcasing "Bharat's spiritual traditions".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amit Shah, Teja Sajja
Amit Shah with Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma. | Image:Amit Shah/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma are basking in the success of their recently released film HanuMan. Despite being a small-budget movie, it enjoyed a great run at the box office, breaking several box office records in the Telugu film industry. Acknowledging their success, Home Minister Amit Shah met the team and praised them for showcasing "Bharat's spiritual traditions". He also wished them luck for their future projects.

Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja meet Amit Shah

Taking to his X handle, Amit Shah shared the photos from his meeting with the team of HanuMan. In the images, they can be seen posing for the camera, holding the idol of Lord Hanuman. He also penned a note, lauding them for doing a "commendable job" with the film. He started his note by writing, "Met the talented actor Shri Teja Sajja and film director Shri Prasanth Varma of the recent superhit movie Hanuman."

(Amit Shah with Teja Sajja | Image: X)
(Amit Shah with Teja Sajja | Image: X)

He added, "The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects."

Advertisement

Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja are honoured to meet Amit Shah

Director Prasanth Varma reshared the post on his X handle and shared his experience meeting the Home Minister. He wrote, "It was a privilege meeting you sir. Your kind words and encouragement have left a lasting impact on us."

Teja Sajja also shared a photo posing with Shah on his X handle and wrote, "An absolute honour to meet Amit Shah sir. Humbled and thankful for your kind words sir."

The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri and faces off against Michael after coming in contact with a mysterious gem. The film grossed over ₹350 crore, emerging as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Meanwhile, the director is busy working on the sequel of HanuMan titled Jai HanuMan

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

10 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mark Coleman hospitalized after saving his parents from house fire

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Made In India Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran | Watch

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Punjab Police constable result 2023 declared, check here

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo