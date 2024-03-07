Advertisement

HanuMan released in theatres on January 12 as part of the massive Sankranthi lineup, flanked by Telugu biggies to the tune of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The film however, emerged on top with its stellar theatrical run, which just crossed its 50-day mark. The film's much-awaited OTT debut however, appears to be in limbo, as per the latest updates.

HanuMan's OTT release put on hold?



For the unversed, HanuMan was set to be made available for streaming, starting March 8. The film's locked in streaming partner in this regard, was Zee5. However, the same appears to have been delayed without intimation. Recently, an X user asked the platform's official X handle for an update on the film's streaming date. The handle's response confirmed that the OTT release of the film appears to have been put on hold.

The X user's question read, "Hanuman when they r going to release please confirm.." To this, the official handle of Zee5 responded, "Hi! We have not received any update in this regard. Please keep an eye on our website and social handles for more updates!" No future OTT release date has been set for the film.

HanuMan just crossed its 50-day mark at the theatres



Team HanuMan recently celebrated a glorious 50-day run at the theatres. A media event commemorating the feat was also organised by the makers. The event saw director Prasanth Varma open up about why it is important to celebrate each feat achieved by the film.

He said, "t’s been long since I’ve seen 50 days celebrations. The success changes the lives of many who work for the movie. It is very important to tell the people that this kind of movie will run for 50 days. This will inspire many. My first movie Awe won critical accolades and was a commercial success. We didn’t celebrate, as we took it for granted. We didn’t celebrate the success, which sent a wrong message that it was not a hit..." A sequel to the film by the name of Jai HanuMan is currently in the works.