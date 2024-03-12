Advertisement

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja released in theatres on January 12. The movie made a big splash at the box office as it emerged as a sleeper hit among other Sankranthi releases. HanuMan even broke several records at the box office. The movie grossed over Rs 350 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It is also the highest-grossing Telugu film in 2024 and the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. After the massive success of Teja Sajja's film, fans began to wait for its digital debut. However, amid several delays, director Prasanth Varma came forward and provided an update on HanuMan OTT release.

Prasanth Varma addresses HanuMan OTT release delay

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja was going to make its OTT debut on March 8, coinciding with the festival of Maha Shivratri. However, the OTT release of HanuMan is getting delayed due to unknown reasons. However, recently, director of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma, took to his social media handle X to provide an update about HanuMan's digital debut.

He wrote, "HanuMan OTT streaming date announcement is coming! 😊👍🏼" Soon after Prasanth Varma provided an update on HanuMan OTT release, netizens took to the comments to express their opinion. A fan wrote, "Should have released in Netflix. It could have gained global recognition...would have been most watched movies on Netflix..."

When will HanuMan release on OTT?

According to reports, HanuMan is expected to hit streaming platforms on March 16. However, fans are still waiting for official confirmation on this. It has been reported that ZEE5 will host all regional editions of the film, catering to the South Indian audience, while JioCinema will show the Hindi version.

The story of HanuMan starring Teja Sajja takes place in the make-believe village of Anjanadri and marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). In the imaginary setting of Anjanadri, the film tells the story of Hanumanthu, who receives Lord Hanuman's divine power to protect the villagers. His journey is intertwined with a confrontation with Michael, sparked by an encounter with a mystical gem.