×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Prasanth Varma FINALLY Addresses HanuMan OTT Release Delay

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja was going to make its OTT debut on March 8, coinciding with the festival of Maha Shivratri. However, it got delayed.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
HanuMan
HanuMan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja released in theatres on January 12. The movie made a big splash at the box office as it emerged as a sleeper hit among other Sankranthi releases. HanuMan even broke several records at the box office. The movie grossed over Rs 350 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It is also the highest-grossing Telugu film in 2024 and the eighth-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. After the massive success of Teja Sajja's film, fans began to wait for its digital debut. However, amid several delays, director Prasanth Varma came forward and provided an update on HanuMan OTT release.

Prasanth Varma addresses HanuMan OTT release delay

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja was going to make its OTT debut on March 8, coinciding with the festival of Maha Shivratri. However, the OTT release of HanuMan is getting delayed due to unknown reasons. However, recently, director of HanuMan, Prasanth Varma, took to his social media handle X to provide an update about HanuMan's digital debut.

Prasanth Varma's post | Image: X

 

He wrote, "HanuMan OTT streaming date announcement is coming! 😊👍🏼"  Soon after Prasanth Varma provided an update on HanuMan OTT release, netizens took to the comments to express their opinion. A fan wrote, "Should have released in Netflix. It could have gained global recognition...would have been most watched movies on Netflix..."

HanuMan still featuring Teja Sajja | Image: X

 

When will HanuMan release on OTT?

According to reports, HanuMan is expected to hit streaming platforms on March 16. However, fans are still waiting for official confirmation on this. It has been reported that ZEE5 will host all regional editions of the film, catering to the South Indian audience, while JioCinema will show the Hindi version.

Advertisement

The story of HanuMan starring Teja Sajja takes place in the make-believe village of Anjanadri and marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). In the imaginary setting of Anjanadri, the film tells the story of Hanumanthu, who receives Lord Hanuman's divine power to protect the villagers. His journey is intertwined with a confrontation with Michael, sparked by an encounter with a mystical gem.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo