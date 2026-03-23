Anushka Sharma Follows In Priyanka Chopra's Footsteps, Shuns Bollywood To Make Big Comeback With Telugu Movie?

Anushka Sharma has been busy raising her kids, Vamika and Akaay, away from public glare in London with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress quietly stepped away from the industry a year after the birth of her daughter, Vamika. However, rumours are rife that the actress is set to return to the big screen after around 8 years with a mega project. Yes, if reports are to be believed, the actress might star in Allu Arjun's magnum opus AA22xA6, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Anushka Sharma to make Telugu debut?

According to a report from Deccan Chronicle, the actress is in talks with the producers of the film AA22xA6. If everything goes as planned, she may make her return to the film industry and debut in Telugu cinema. The producers have not yet confirmed these rumours. If they are true, Anushka would be the second actress to skip Bollywood and make her comeback with a Tollywood project.

Priyanka Chopra is the first actress to choose a Telugu project for her return to Indian films; she will appear alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in S.S. Rajamouli's film, Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. In 2022, she made a cameo appearance in Qala, while, her film Chakda 'Xpress, which was wrapped up in December 2022, is yet to hit the theatre. It is a biopic of Jhulan Goswami, a former Indian fast bowler. The film has been delayed indefinitely.

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More about AA22xA6

Helmed by Atlee, the sci-fi thriller went on the floors last year and is likely to hit the theatres in 2027. They shared the BTS of the film in the announcement video. The makers are rumoured to unveil the film's title on April 8, marking Allu Arjun's birthday and may announce the main cast. In the movie, Allu Arjun is likely to portray four roles.