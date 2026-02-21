Viral Photo | Ram Charan Steals The Limelight With His Presence At Cousin Allu Arjun's Intimate Bash For Soon-To-Be Newlyweds Allu Sirish-Nayanika

No bad blood between Ram Charan and Allu Arjun as the cousins come together to celebrate soon-to-be newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika. The couple will tie the knot in March, and ahead of it, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy turned host and threw an intimate themed-bash attended by family and close friends, including new parents Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni. Several photos are going viral on the internet that show Konidela-Allu cousins posing for the camera in matching coloured ensembles.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose with their better halves

A photo is going viral on the internet that shows Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Nayanika, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni posing together in black ensembles. Arjun and Ram look sharp in casual ensembles. This image comes after the Pushpa actor wished the new parents on welcoming twins, a baby boy Shivram Konidela, and a baby girl Anveera Devi Konidela.

Sneha Reddy also shared two glimpses from the bash. First image of a background with the names of soon-to-be newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika.

(Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-wedding bash | Image: Instagram)

The next photo shows her OOTD of the night, a mini black off-shoulder dress, featuring a white bow at the neckline.

Advertisement

(Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy looks ravishing | Image: Instagram)

Allu Sirish and Nayanika to get married on...

The couple will get married on March 6 in a Telugu tradition. The pre-wedding festivities have started at the Allu households withthe Pasupu ceremony. The groom-to-be shared a few moments from the intimate ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function..." Among all, Upasana was also spotted at the festivities, glowing in a traditional outfit.

The Pasupu function, also known as Pasupu Kottadam or Danchadam, is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual. During this ceremony, family members actively pound raw turmeric roots into a paste using a mortar and pestle. It marks the official beginning of the wedding celebrations and represents purity, prosperity, and blessings for both the bride and groom.

Advertisement