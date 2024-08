Published 10:38 IST, August 23rd 2024

Arshad Warsi Vs Prabhas Controversy: Nani Regrets Slamming B'wood Star, Calls Him 'Very Good Actor'

Telugu actor Nani had earlier bashed Arshad Warsi for calling Prabhas "joker" for his performance in Nag Ashwin's blockbuster fantasy drama Kalki 2898 AD.