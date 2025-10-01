Updated 1 October 2025 at 14:38 IST
Atrangi Re Actress Dimple Hayathi And Her Husband Booked After Domestic Help Files Complaint Over Alleged Abuse And Misbehaviour: Report
A case has been registered against Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David at the Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad following the complaint by the househelp.
Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David have reportedly been booked for abusing their 22-year-old domestic help at their Shaikpet apartment.
According to reports, the domestic help alleged that the couple repeatedly abused her, denied her food, and insulted her. She further claimed that when she attempted to record the incidents, the actress’s husband grabbed her phone and smashed it.
As mentioned in the Free Press Journal, the case has been filed at Filmnagar Police Station in Hyderabad.
Based on her complaint, the police have reportedly registered a case under sections related to assault, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman. The couple are expected to appear for questioning.
Who is Dimple Hayathi?
Dimple Hayathi was born in August 21, 1998 and is an Indian actress who mainly appears in Telugu and Tamil films. She grew up in Hyderabad and began her acting career at 19 with the Telugu film Gulf (2017). She later appeared in Eureka and the bilingual film Devi 2 (2019). In the same year, she featured in the item number "Jarra Jarra" alongside Varun Tej and Atharvaa in Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Dimple is best known for Atrangi Re which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Khiladi (2022), and Veerame Vaagai Soodum (2022). Her most recent film, Ramabanam, which was released in 2023. She has nearly one million followers on Instagram and has not yet responded to the news yet.
