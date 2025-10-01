Atrangi Re Actress Dimple Hayathi And Her Husband Booked After Domestic Help Files Complaint Over Alleged Abuse And Misbehaviour: Report

According to reports, the domestic help alleged that the couple repeatedly abused her, denied her food, and insulted her. She further claimed that when she attempted to record the incidents, the actress’s husband grabbed her phone and smashed it.

Who is Dimple Hayathi?

Dimple Hayathi was born in August 21, 1998 and is an Indian actress who mainly appears in Telugu and Tamil films. She grew up in Hyderabad and began her acting career at 19 with the Telugu film Gulf (2017). She later appeared in Eureka and the bilingual film Devi 2 (2019). In the same year, she featured in the item number "Jarra Jarra" alongside Varun Tej and Atharvaa in Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Dimple is best known for Atrangi Re which also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Khiladi (2022), and Veerame Vaagai Soodum (2022). Her most recent film, Ramabanam, which was released in 2023. She has nearly one million followers on Instagram and has not yet responded to the news yet.