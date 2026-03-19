Updated 19 March 2026 at 20:06 IST
Not For Spirit, Prabhas Undergoes 20 Kg Weight Loss For This Reason
Prabhas' looks have always generated excitement among fans. However, in his upcoming movies, likely including Spirit, people will get to witness him in a slimmer frame.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
While Prabhas' last release The Raja Saab failed to weave magic at the box office, he has a long and exciting list of movies lined up that will certainly make up for the losses that his flop film may have faced. Currently, the Baahubali star is busy with the shooting of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's spirt. He is poised to play the role of a cop with "one bad habit" in this dark thriller, co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri.
Prabhas' looks have always generated excitement among fans. However, in his upcoming movies, likely including Spirit, people will get to witness him in a slimmer frame. However, the interesting part is that Prabhas is not losing weight because a role requires him to. Instead, he is doing it for health reasons.
About the reported 15-20 kg weight loss that Prabhas has undergone, a source told Deccan Chronicle, "For years, Prabhas has been told by close friends to lose weight. He was aware of the issue, but was unable to do much about it because he loved food too much.”
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The source shared further, "Though Sandeep Vanga did ask Prabhas to lose weight for his cop’s role in Spirit, he was never motivated enough to slim down just for a character. This time, it is for health reasons. His medical team advised him to shed weight urgently in order to stay fit.”
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This year, Prabhas fans will get to see in Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi, a war drama set in colonial India.
The actor plays the role of a soldier in the movie. Though unconfirmed, it is said that the movie may release on Dussehra this year. He is also likely to begin work on the Kalki 2898 AD sequel soon.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 20:06 IST