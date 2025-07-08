Baahubali Lyricist Siva Shakthi Datta, Oscar Winning Composer MM Keeravani's Father And SS Rajamouli's Uncle, Dies At 92 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Siva Shakthi Datta, the father of Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravani has passed away due to age-related ailments. Datta's last known work was the Anjanadri theme in Hanuman (2024) starring Teja Sajja and directed by Prasanth Varma. Datta, 92, died on Monday night at his residence in Manikonda, Hyderabad. He was the brother of renowned film writer Vijayendra Prasad and the uncle of director SS Rajamouli. The last rites will be performed in Hyderabad today.