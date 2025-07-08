Baahubali Lyricist Siva Shakthi Datta, Oscar Winning Composer MM Keeravani's Father And SS Rajamouli's Uncle, Dies At 92 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Updated 8 July 2025 at 10:47 IST
Renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Siva Shakthi Datta, the father of Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravani has passed away due to age-related ailments. Datta's last known work was the Anjanadri theme in Hanuman (2024) starring Teja Sajja and directed by Prasanth Varma. Datta, 92, died on Monday night at his residence in Manikonda, Hyderabad. He was the brother of renowned film writer Vijayendra Prasad and the uncle of director SS Rajamouli. The last rites will be performed in Hyderabad today.
Social media was flooded with condolences, with many remembering Datta's lyrics that shaped the music of many Telugu movies. He penned memorable lyrics for hits like Baahubali, RRR, Magadheera, Rajanna and Sri Ramadasu. His tracks saw a beautiful belnd of mythology with emotion. He also directed Chandrahas in 2007.
Published 8 July 2025 at 10:47 IST