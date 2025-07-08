Yash's Small Screentime In Ramayana Part 1 Doesn't Disappoint Fans, Here's Why

Ramayana teaser reveal has stoked major fan frenzy. The first clip from the movie was released on July 3 and soon, positive reviews flooded social media. The makers have also shared that the trailer of Ramayana Part 1 is ready and will be released in the coming time. Additionally, shooting on part 1 has wrapped up, with the team set to begin filming in August for part 2.

Meanwhile, a new report has shed light on the screentime that Yash as Ravana will have in Ramayana Part 1 and the news may disappoint fans of the KGF star who are excited to see him play the 'Demon King' in the adaptation of the Hindi epic. A report in TellyChakkar stated that Kannada superstar Yash, who portrays the mighty Ravana, will feature onscreen for not more than 15 minutes in Ramayana: Part One.

However, this limited appearance is entirely intentional and aligns with the narrative structure of the film, the report stated. The initial chapter of this epic saga focuses primarily on the journey of Ram, played by Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Ravie Dubey’s Lakshman, as they leave Ayodhya for their exile (vanvaas).

Yash will feature as Ravana in Ramayana | Image: X

Though unconfirmed, fans had mixed reactions to the report about Yash's limited screentime in Ramayana's first installment, set to be out on Diwali 2026. "Becoz raavan has more impact in the second (sic)," commented one. Another one said "It's ok, in part 2 he will have more screen time, anyway he will be benefitted because he is one of the producers of the movie (sic)."

Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026 | Image: X