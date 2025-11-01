Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Starrer Registers Biggest Opening For Re-release, Surpasses Ghilli And Khaleja

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli combined his blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and re-released them in the theatre as one film titled Baahubali: The Epic on October 31. The director removed a few scenes and shortened it to 3 hours and 44 minutes. It received positive reviews from the audience, with everyone recalling the first time they saw the movie years ago. This also reflected on its business and became the biggest opener for re-release in India.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer earned ₹10.4 crore at the box office, with ₹1.15 crore from the special premiere and ₹9.25 crore on the release day. Baahubali: The Epic had an overall 63.63 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Warangal (81.50 per cent).

The film swiftly surpassed Vijay's Ghilli, which reportedly earned ₹4.87 crore at the box office and Mahesh Babu's Khaleja, which earned ₹5.75 crore, becoming the biggest opener of 2025 in the re-release category. Not just this, the movie also exceeded the opening collection of recent hit films Dragon (₹6.5 crore) and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (₹2.71 crore).

Why SS Rajamouli removed Tamannaah Bhatia's romantic song from Baahubali: The Epic?

In the promotional chat with Prabhas and Rana, Rajamouli revealed that he removed the song sequence to keep the new version story-driven. "The first cut was about four hours and ten minutes long. We held a special screening for both cinema and non-cinema audiences from different backgrounds, took their feedback, and then reduced it to three hours and 43 minutes," he added.

Advertisement

Apart from Prabhas and Rana, the movie also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles.