Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Himself 'New Prem', Spills The Beans About His Project With Sooraj Barjatya: Wo Aisi Film Hai Jisme Bahut Kuch...

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his recently released movie Thamma, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The movie opened on a promising note despite earning mixed reviews from the audience and has now entered the ₹100 crore club. Now, the actor has moved on to his next project, an untitled project with veteran director Sooraj Barjatya. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared the details about the movie and called him a new 'Prem'. The director always named his lead actor Prem, and for a long time, Salman Khan enjoyed this privilege.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about Sooraj Barjatya's project

The actor shared that he grew up watching Sooraj Barjatya's movies, which were wholesome family entertainers. He revealed that he will be a new Prem and is loving every bit of it. "I'm the new Prem to kabhi kabhi majaak me bolta hun, Prem se bolo Jai mata ki, hum North me bola karte hain," he shared.

Further, he opened up about the project and revealed that, unlike Barjatya's movies, the upcoming project will have a message. The film resonates with his core, and he is excited to play Prem in Barjatya's movie. "I'm glad that I'm doing that film. Achi baat ye hai ki kuch main unki taraf aaya hun, kuch wo meri taraf aayein hain. Wo aisi film hai jisme bahut kuch kehne ko hai. Normally, Sooraj sir ki film me message nhi sirf ek family entertainer hoti hai, isme acha sa without being preachy ek message bhi h. So that's the most beautiful part of it," he added.

The movie is likely to go on the floors in the next 2-3 days, the actor confirmed to news agency ANI. More details will be revealed when the makers make an official announcement.

Thamma box office collection day 11

The movie has been steady and crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹3 crore on the eleventh day of the release, taking the total to ₹111.40 crore. It is believed that the collection might see a spike over the weekend. However, we will have to wait for the same.