Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati Starrer Shows 25% Drop In After Glowing Opening

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: SS Rajamouli remastered his blockbuster films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and re-released them in cinemas as one movie titled Baahubali: The Epic on October 31. He removed several scenes and trimmed the film to a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. The film opened well at the box office, earning ₹10.55 crore across all languages. However, early estimates suggest a dip in collections on Saturday, with no major growth expected on its second day.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer earned around ₹6.62 Crore (India net) on its second day across all languages, based on early estimates. Baahubali: The Epic recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 51.31% and a Hindi occupancy of 12.87% on Saturday.

In total, the film has collected ₹17.55 crore so far.

All about Baahubali: The Epic

After its release, Prabhas’ film received mixed responses from fans. Some described it as an "unnecessary revisit," while others said it beautifully brought back "the same emotions."

Along with Pan-India star Prabhas, the film features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Naseer, and Sathyaraj in major roles.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains the third-highest-grossing Indian film, surpassed only by Dangal (2016) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Baahubali: The Epic has already become the highest-opening re-release film. Its final box office performance is yet to be seen.