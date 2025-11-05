Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Starrer Sees Major Dip In Numbers, Earns ₹27 Crore So Far

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati starrer hit the theatres on October 31. SS Rajamouli’s re-released movie opened with positive reviews from critics and audiences, but struggled to mint a collection since the first weekend started.

The combined re-release of both parts has earned only around ₹27 crore in five days. Despite opening strongly with over ₹10 crore on its first day, the film saw a steep drop on Monday, failing to maintain momentum.

Baahubali The Epic box office day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film opened strongly, minting ₹1.15 crore from Thursday premieres and ₹9.65 crore on Friday. It went on to collect ₹7.25 crore on Saturday and ₹6.3 crore on Sunday. However, the earnings dropped to ₹1.65 crore on Monday, its fourth day. On Tuesday, the fifth day, Baahubali: The Epic fell even lower with only ₹1.50 crore, a figure similar to The Taj Story on the same day. According to Sacnilk, the total collection in India of Baahubali: The Epic now stands at ₹27.60 crore.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Baahubali: The Epic recorded an overall occupancy of 14.45% in Telugu and 17.42% in Hindi.

All about Baahubali The Epic: plot, runtime and more

Baahubali: The Epic is a passion project by director Rajamouli and producer Sobhu Yarlagadda. It combines both Baahubali films into one. The original total runtime of over five hours was edited down to three hours and forty-four minutes.

The first part focuses on Mahendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas), who grows up in a village before returning to the Kingdom of Mahishmathi. The second part tells the story of Amarendra Baahubali (also played by Prabhas) and reveals why Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj) killed Baahubali. Later, Baahubali and his allies, led by Kattappa, return to Mahishmathi to take revenge on King Bhalladeva (played by Rana Daggubati).

