Akshay Kumar Recreates Uncha Lamba Kad With 25-year-younger Disha Patani, Gives Shoutout To 'Queen' Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif left fans mighty impressed with their performance in the 2007 romance comedy, Welcome. The actor is now gearing up for the release of the third part of the movie, Welcome To The Jungle. Featuring an ensemble cast, reports claimed that the movie might have been shelved, owing to no updates. However, Akshay Kumar quietly dispelled the rumours by sharing a song from the film.

The song is a recreation of Uncha Lamba Kad, which featured in the original movie. The new recreation features Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. The original song was filmed with the actor, along with Katrina Kaif. Sharing the first glimpse of the new version, Akshay Kumar remembered the mom-to-be.

He shared the song with the caption, "From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful @DishPatani & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina."



The announcement was met with a thunderous response from fans of Akshay Kumar. Social media users took a walk down memory lane to recall the crackling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Akshay in the original song. Others commented that Disha Patani will be an ideal choice for the song.



