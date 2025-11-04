Updated 4 November 2025 at 21:23 IST
Akshay Kumar Recreates Uncha Lamba Kad With 25-year-younger Disha Patani, Gives Shoutout To 'Queen' Katrina Kaif
Akshay Kumar quietly dispelled rumours of Welcome To The Jungle being shelved by sharing the first promo material, a song also featuring Disha Patani, on his social media account.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif left fans mighty impressed with their performance in the 2007 romance comedy, Welcome. The actor is now gearing up for the release of the third part of the movie, Welcome To The Jungle. Featuring an ensemble cast, reports claimed that the movie might have been shelved, owing to no updates. However, Akshay Kumar quietly dispelled the rumours by sharing a song from the film.
The song is a recreation of Uncha Lamba Kad, which featured in the original movie. The new recreation features Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. The original song was filmed with the actor, along with Katrina Kaif. Sharing the first glimpse of the new version, Akshay Kumar remembered the mom-to-be.
He shared the song with the caption, "From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful @DishPatani & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina."
Also Read: DYK Maddock's Munjya Was Planned As A Lesbian Love Story With Shraddha
The announcement was met with a thunderous response from fans of Akshay Kumar. Social media users took a walk down memory lane to recall the crackling chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Akshay in the original song. Others commented that Disha Patani will be an ideal choice for the song.
Also Read: Prabhas's The Raja Saab Averts Crowded Sankranti Release? Makers React
Advertisement
However, the song announcement also sparked conversation around Akshay Kumar romancing a much younger female actress, yet again. Some social media users pointed out that the cast of Welcome to the Jungle features actresses like Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, whom the maker could have paired opposite the Khiladi star for a more age-appropriate romance. However, it is a speculation at the time, as no details about the plot of Welcome to the Jungle have been shared yet.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 21:23 IST