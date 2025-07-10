Baahubali The Epic: SS Rajamouli Announces 2-Part Combined Film As The Magnum Opus Turns 10, Release Date Revealed

Updated 10 July 2025 at 16:31 IST
Prabhas’ Baahubali completes 10 years of its release today. To mark the anniversary milestone of the film, SS Rajamouli announced that the Baahubali parts 1 and 2, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, will return to cinemas as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic.
SS Rajamouli has decided to re-edit his iconic films and release a whole new version. Sharing a poster featuring Prabhas and the release date on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”
As mentioned on the poster, Baahubali: The Epic will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. After SS Rajamouli posted, fans responded with excitement, commenting, “Ten glorious years of the masterpiece from #SSRajamouli,” and “Super happy with this gift.” While some questioned the absence of a Kannada release, others asked Rajamouli for updates on SSMB 29, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
This special version, Baahubali: The Epic, brings together Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The story follows the journey of a man who uncovers the truth about his past and reclaims his rightful place on the throne. This gift is no surprise as Rajamouli is known for introducing sequels, pan-India storytelling, and grand budgets to Telugu cinema.
