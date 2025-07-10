Baahubali The Epic: SS Rajamouli Announces 2-Part Combined Film As The Magnum Opus Turns 10, Release Date Revealed

Prabhas’ Baahubali completes 10 years of its release today. To mark the anniversary milestone of the film, SS Rajamouli announced that the Baahubali parts 1 and 2, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, will return to cinemas as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic.

SS Rajamouli announces Bahubali: The Epic, release date revealed

SS Rajamouli has decided to re-edit his iconic films and release a whole new version. Sharing a poster featuring Prabhas and the release date on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

Bahubali: The Epic is releasing in how many languages?

As mentioned on the poster, Baahubali: The Epic will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. After SS Rajamouli posted, fans responded with excitement, commenting, “Ten glorious years of the masterpiece from #SSRajamouli,” and “Super happy with this gift.” While some questioned the absence of a Kannada release, others asked Rajamouli for updates on SSMB 29, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.