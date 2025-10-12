Baahubali The Epic Will Be A 'Breathtaking Visual Experience': DOP Senthil Kumar Posts Exciting Update About Prabhas Starrer

A decade after the blockbuster success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is all set to release the two-part saga as a single film, titled Baahubali: The Epic. The combined runtime of the two Baahubali movies is nearly 5.48 hours but the team, headed by Rajamouli, has been working towards a combined cut that will run for around 3 hours and 40 minutes. The re-release will also see the movie playing in IMAX and 4DX formats and it could break all re-release records.



Meanwhile, Baahubali DOP Senthil Kumar shared an update on the post-production of Baahubali: The Epic. He posted a photos with the editing team and confirmed that the final colour grading on the film was complete. Kumar promised that that Baahubali: The Epic will a "breathtaking visual experience".

Cinematographer Senthil Kumar with colourists working on Baahubali: The Epic | Image: X

"Just Wrapped the final color grading of The Epic where we were striving to provide a breathtaking visual experience as you revisit the world of Baahubali with "Baahubali-The Epic" at Annapurna Sound and Vision with Colourist Shiva, CTO C.V Rao And Ram (sic)," Kumar wrote in his post. He also accompanied it with a picture from the studio in which he posed alongside other technicians working on Baahubali: The Epic.

Baahubali movies are directed by SS Rajamouli | Image: X

Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media Works, Baahubali: The Epic will hit the screens on October 31. Teasing the expansion of Baahubali universe, Yarlagadda told Gulte, "We have a lot to tell from the Baahubali world. This re-release is not a one-off thing but the beginning of Phase 2 of Baahubali. We strongly believe there are plenty of stories that can be told from this world."