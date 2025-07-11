Baahubalis Reunite! Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj Celebrate 10 Years Of Baahubali, Fans Miss Anushka Shetty And Tamannaah Bhatia

Updated 11 July 2025 at 09:11 IST
The team of Baahubali, including actor Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli, reunited for a celebratory gathering as the movie completed 10 years since its release on July 10. A re-release of the film, planned for later this year has also been announced by the makers. Fans will now get to see both the parts in a combined format in theatres on October 31.
Meanwhile, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani. The core team was joined by Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Rama Rajamouli, Sathyaraj, Senthil Kumar, Srinivas Mohan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, Sabu Cyril and Karthikeya. However, fans were disappointed as the leading ladies Anushka Shetty and Tamannnah Bhatia gave the bash a miss. Keeravani was seen playing piano for those assembled.
The official social media handle of Baahubali posted the photos, writing, "10 Years of Baahubali Reunion. What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined. A story that became a part of people’s lives. A journey that brought us together as one family. And memories we will cherish forever (sic)."
The post further read, "As we come together to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, we are filled with deep gratitude — for every single person who believed in this story, stood by us, and helped make it what it is today. This reunion was more than nostalgic — it brought back a flood of memories from over a decade. We fondly reminisced about everything that went right… and all the things that could have gone wrong, but didn’t. It’s those very moments that ensured Baahubali became what it is today (sic)."
The magnum opus stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The period action film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The movie was awarded the National Award for the Best Feature Film in 2016. It's sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion remains one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.
