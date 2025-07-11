Baahubalis Reunite! Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj Celebrate 10 Years Of Baahubali, Fans Miss Anushka Shetty And Tamannaah Bhatia

The team of Baahubali, including actor Prabhas and director SS Rajamouli, reunited for a celebratory gathering as the movie completed 10 years since its release on July 10. A re-release of the film, planned for later this year has also been announced by the makers. Fans will now get to see both the parts in a combined format in theatres on October 31.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani. The core team was joined by Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, Rama Rajamouli, Sathyaraj, Senthil Kumar, Srinivas Mohan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, Sabu Cyril and Karthikeya. However, fans were disappointed as the leading ladies Anushka Shetty and Tamannnah Bhatia gave the bash a miss. Keeravani was seen playing piano for those assembled.

Baahubali team reunited on 10-year anniversary of the film | Image: X

The official social media handle of Baahubali posted the photos, writing, "10 Years of Baahubali Reunion. What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than any of us could have imagined. A story that became a part of people’s lives. A journey that brought us together as one family. And memories we will cherish forever (sic)."

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli share a candid moment at the reunion bash | Image: X

The post further read, "As we come together to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali, we are filled with deep gratitude — for every single person who believed in this story, stood by us, and helped make it what it is today. This reunion was more than nostalgic — it brought back a flood of memories from over a decade. We fondly reminisced about everything that went right… and all the things that could have gone wrong, but didn’t. It’s those very moments that ensured Baahubali became what it is today (sic)."

Prabhas with SS Rajamouli at Baahubali reunion bash | Image: X