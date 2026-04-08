Birthday Boy Allu Arjun Greets Sea Of Fans Gathered Outside His Hyderabad House At Midnight, Videos Go Viral

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 44th birthday today, April 8, and to mark the special day, he stepped out of his house at midnight to greet his fans. Actor's ardent fans gathered around his house just to wish him on his birthday; some were dressed as Pushpa. Several videos are going viral on the internet that show a sea of fans gathered just to catch one glimpse of the actor.

Allu Arjun greets fans at midnight

In a video going viral on the internet, Allu Arjun can be seen in a black t-shirt paired with white pants. He waves at his fans and thanks them for their support. He also requested them to keep their volume down and returned inside his house after a brief appearance.

Allu Sirish is a proud brother as he shares a video from his balcony and writes, "May you always be celebrated like this." In the video, we can see fans switch on their flashlights to welcome Allu Arjun.

Countdown begins for Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 title unveil

On Tuesday, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster announcing that the complete look will be unveiled on his birthday at 11 AM. Along with this, the film's title will be released. The makers called the poster, "Brace of the beast."

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"Title Poster tomorrow at 11 AM. #AA22xA6," Arjun captioned the post.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. This will mark Deepika's first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film is being bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures) with Sai Abhyankar handling the music composition. It has become one of the highly anticipated movies of the coming year. The magnum opus will hit the theatres in 2027, in multiple languages to make it a true Pan-World spectacle.