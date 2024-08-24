Published 14:11 IST, August 24th 2024
Nagarjuna's Hyderabad Convention Centre Razed For Illegal Construction, Actor Calls It 'Unlawful'
Nagarjuna's Convention Centre Demolished: Following the bulldozer action the actor took to his social media account to pen a strong note calling it 'unlawful'.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjun'a convention centre was demolished by HYDRA | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:08 IST, August 24th 2024