'Careless Raja Saab Team' Trends On X, Reports Of Teaser Delay, VFX Rework Surface And No Update On Prabhas Starrer Agitates Rebel Fans

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of Prabhas. The film will mark the actor's first project after Kalki 2898 AD and was scheduled to release in April 2025, but was delayed without any intimation. After postponing the release of the film, makers hinted at unveiling the teaser in mid-May 2025. However, there is still no update on the Prabhas headliner. As a result, ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter).

The Raja Saab makers upset Prabhas fans

On May 18, a social media user took to X to reveal that there might be further delays in The Raja Saab as significant work on the movie is left. The reports suggested that there are some VFX delays, and there are nearly 50 days of shooting are still left. This left fans of Prabhas agitated.



#CarelessRajaSaabTeam trends on X | Image: X

As a result, ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ began trending on X with more than 30k posts. Fans of Prabhas tagged the actor and the director Maruthi, asking them to share updates on the film. However, the team has not yet reacted to the queries of the fans. As per a report in 123 Telugu, the teaser for the movie was scheduled to release in mid-May, but will now release at the end of May.

About The Raja Saab