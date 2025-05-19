'Careless Raja Saab Team' Trends On X, Reports Of Teaser Delay, VFX Rework Surface And No Update On Prabhas Starrer Agitates Rebel Fans

Updated May 19th 2025, 14:53 IST
The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of Prabhas. The film will mark the actor's first project after Kalki 2898 AD and was scheduled to release in April 2025, but was delayed without any intimation. After postponing the release of the film, makers hinted at unveiling the teaser in mid-May 2025. However, there is still no update on the Prabhas headliner. As a result, ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ began trending on X (formerly Twitter).
On May 18, a social media user took to X to reveal that there might be further delays in The Raja Saab as significant work on the movie is left. The reports suggested that there are some VFX delays, and there are nearly 50 days of shooting are still left. This left fans of Prabhas agitated.
As a result, ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ began trending on X with more than 30k posts. Fans of Prabhas tagged the actor and the director Maruthi, asking them to share updates on the film. However, the team has not yet reacted to the queries of the fans. As per a report in 123 Telugu, the teaser for the movie was scheduled to release in mid-May, but will now release at the end of May.
Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a Telugu romantic comedy horror movie. The film will reportedly feature Prabhas in a triple role. It will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar. The film was first announced in October 2022, and the first glimpse of the same was released in July 2024. The makers also released a poster in December 2024. However, there has been no update on the film after that.
Published May 19th 2025, 14:53 IST