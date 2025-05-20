Censor Board Gives Nod To Vijay Sethupathi's ACE With U/A Certification: Know The Release Date, Run-Time, Cast, And More | Image: X

Ace: The Telugu crime drama starring Vijay Sethupathi is set to release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. The CBFC certified the film on May 19, 2025, giving it a U/A 13+ rating.

Vijay Sethupathi's Ace got a U/A certificate from Censor Board

Titled Ace, this marks Vijay Sethupathi's 51st lead role and is described as a romantic crime comedy. The certified runtime of the movie is approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes (156.9 minutes).

As per the movie synopsis, Ace will tell the story of Kannan, a man determined to start anew, who relocates to Malaysia. His plans take a sinister turn when a heist goes awry, drawing him into a world of crime and deception.

The film unfolds as Kannan faces many challenges and uses his wits to outmanoeuvre others, fighting for his survival.

Led by Vijay Sethupathi, the cast includes Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Saagaradaache Ello fame, Yogi Babu, BS Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Divya Pillai, and several other notable actors in pivotal roles.

Arumuga Kumar wrote and directed the film, marking his second collaboration with Vijay after Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. This black comedy featured Gautham Karthik, Gayathrie, and Niharika Konidela in co-lead roles.