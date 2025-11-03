Horrific Road Tragedy In Telangana: Gravel-Laden Lorry Rams Into RTC Bus On Hyderabad-Bijapur NH; 20 Dead, Several Injured

Hyderabad: At least 20 people were killed and several others injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus collided with a truck on the Hyderabad-Bijapur National Highway near Mirzaguda village in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district early Monday morning.

The accident took place at around 6:30 AM when a gravel-laden lorry coming from the wrong direction rammed into the bus with about 70 passengers on board. Reportedly, the impact of the collision was so severe that the truck’s gravel load fell onto the bus, trapping several passengers inside.

Rescue Teams On The Spot

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot, joined by the locals who helped pull out passengers trapped inside the bus. Three JCB machines were deployed to clear debris.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Chevella Government Hospital, while those in critical condition were referred to hospitals in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy Orders Relief and Evacuation

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the tragedy and instructed officials to reach the site immediately and oversee relief measures. He directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP B Shivadhar Reddy to ensure that all the injured are shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The CM also ordered available ministers to reach the accident site and monitor the situation.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the DGP and CS over the phone and asked them to continue the relief operations being carried out there on a war footing and to deploy all departments. CM Reddy ordered sufficient ambulances and medical personnel on the ground to save the injured individuals. He had also asked the available ministers to immediately reach the accident site.

Expressing condolences, Telangana Jagruthi President and MLC K Kavitha wrote on X - "The government should immediately provide better medical care to the passengers injured in the accident... and support the families of the deceased."

Minister, Leaders Express Shock

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar spoke to TGSRTC MD Nagi Reddy and the Rangareddy District Collector, instructing them to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also expressed sorrow and appealed to the government to extend full support to the victims and their families.

BRS Chief KCR too expressed grief over the tragic accident near Mirjaguda in Rangareddy district. He condoled the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. KCR urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured passengers.

Second Major Road Tragedy in 10 Days