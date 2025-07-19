Ramayana Composer AR Rahman Says 'Hans Zimmer Is Very Curious About Indian Culture' As They Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer's Music

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have come together for the background score of Ramayana. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF star Yash as Ravana. Producer Namit Malhotra has shared that the 2-part movie is being made on a whopping budget of ₹4000 crore, making this the most expensive movie in Indian cinema. Rahman shared his excitement about working with two-time Oscar winning music composer Zimmer in Ramayana.

About the much-anticipated collab, Rahman shared that Zimmer is very keen on getting to know the Indian culture through this project. He said that the icon of the music industry is also "open to criticism" and is moulding his idea about the Ramayana soundscape with every step.

"Scoring on Ramayana with Hans Zimmer which is one of the biggest projects. It's our Indian culture and I'm very proud of it. The first few sessions were great. The first session was in London, the second was in LA. Wherever Hans travels, I shift my base there. It's easy to converse. He is very curious about the culture. He is open he is about criticism," Rahman shared in an interview with Connect Cine.

Rahman and Hans Zimmer are composing music for Ramayana | Image: X

Kumar Vishwas has penned lyrics for songs in Ramayana. About this, Rahman shared via Business Wire India, “Dr Vishwas brings to the table his unmatched command of language, his poetic gravitas, and his deep cultural understanding of the Ramayana. His presence ensures the lyrical integrity of the epic remains intact, even as it is reimagined on a global scale. His words don’t just support the music—they elevate it.”