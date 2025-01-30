Chiranjeevi Celebrates Mom Anjana Devi's Birthday With Ram Charan, Cute Family Video Breaks Internet

Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother Anjana Devi’s birthday recently. The veteran actor penned a sweet note for his mother and later Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela joined in for celebration. Along with the note, he even shared a video from.the birthday celebration.

Chiranjeevi’s heartfelt note for his mother Anjana Devi

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram and shared a video wishing her birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Amma!!!!! On this special day, we want you to know that you are cherished beyond words, loved beyond measure, and respected more than you could ever imagine. Happy Birthday to our beloved mother - the heart of our family, the source of our strength, and the embodiment of pure, selfless love. With infinite love and gratitude”. In the clip, the actor’s mother can be seen walking into the room and showered with petals. She was joined by Ram Charan and Upasana Koindela.

Fans took to comment section and showed her with love and happiness. One user wrote, “Happy birthday amma”. Another user wrote, “Such a cute video”. “Happy birthday to you madam supreme lord sriradhe krsns blessings on you Guru Hanuman ji blessings on you Madam”, wrote the third user.

What’s next for Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. It will star Trisha, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles.

File photo of Chiranjeevi | Source: IMDb