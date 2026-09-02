Chiranjeevi Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Brother Pawan Kalyan

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his younger brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, praising his lifelong dedication, love for family and commitment to public service.

Sharing three photographs capturing intimate family moments with Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi highlighted the close bond between the brothers.

The pictures show the two stars embracing and posing together, adding a personal touch to the birthday tribute.

In his birthday note, Chiranjeevi described Pawan Kalyan as someone driven by loyalty, responsibility and a desire to serve others.

He wrote, "Kalyan Babu, the resolver of resolutions.. PawanKalyan Love filled with loyalty, resolve infused with responsibility, a pure-hearted intent to do good for the people every moment- these are things I've seen in our Kalyan Babu since his childhood."

Chiranjeevi further praised his brother's approach to work, saying he "immerses himself completely in every task he undertakes" and works with the aim of bringing well-being to others.

The actor also highlighted Pawan Kalyan's work as Deputy Chief Minister, specifically mentioning village development, the upliftment of tribal areas, environmental protection and efforts to address people's basic needs.

"After taking on the responsibilities of Deputy Chief Minister, he works with dedication toward village development, upliftment of tribal areas, environmental protection, and fulfilling the basic needs of the people, imprinting his unique mark on governance," Chiranjeevi wrote.

He also praised Pawan Kalyan for addressing long-standing public issues and taking development to remote areas. Referring to his brother's relationship with the people of Pithapuram, Chiranjeevi wrote that he "stands as a steadfast support not just as a public representative, but as a family member."



Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are two of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. Chiranjeevi, the elder brother, is widely known as Megastar, while Pawan Kalyan is popularly known as Power Star. Pawan Kalyan has also spoken about Chiranjeevi being his hero long before he entered the film industry.

Although the brothers have never appeared together as full-fledged leads in a single film, they have shared the screen on special occasions. One of their most celebrated appearances together came in 'Shankar Dada Zindabad' (2007), where Pawan Kalyan made a special cameo alongside Chiranjeevi in the song "Jagadeka Veerudiki" and in a few brief scenes.

Their relationship has also remained significant beyond cinema. Pawan Kalyan initially supported Chiranjeevi's Prajarajyam Party in 2008. After Chiranjeevi merged the party with Congress, Pawan Kalyan distanced himself from politics for a period before launching the Jana Sena Party in 2014.

Concluding his birthday message, Chiranjeevi wished his brother success in his future goals and prayed to their family deity, Lord Anjaneya Swami, for his health and longevity.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Kalyan Babu Anna Chiranjeevi," he signed off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan. In a post on X, Modi praised his role in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh and wished him good health and a long life.

"Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society," PM Modi wrote.

Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society.@PawanKalyan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2026