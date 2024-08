Published 14:33 IST, August 27th 2024

Chiranjeevi’s Indra And Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari Sequel In The Works, Producer Teases

Producer Ashwini Dutt revealed major developments about the sequel to Chiranjeevi’s two most popular films- Indra and Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.