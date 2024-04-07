×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Cyber Complaint Filed Against Trolls Targeting Vijay Deverakonda, Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda just saw through the release of his last ambitious project, Family Star. The film has now stoked up a legal controversy amid it being trolled.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Family Star
Family Star | Image:X
Vijay Deverakonda's last film, Family Star, released in theatres on April 5. Though the project was among the more anticipated releases of the year, it has met with a rather underwhelming response at the box office. The film, in tow with its face, Vijay Deverakonda, have also been the subject of heavy internet trolling. A cyber complaint has now been filed in this regard.

Cyber complaint filed in lieu of Family Star trolling


Industry tracker Suresh, took to his official X handle, to share a written update, in lieu of the seething controversy - now turned legal - surrounding Family Star. While criticism of the film and the actors does not happen to be the basis of concern, "orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns" forms the basis of the legal action taken. 

The update read, "Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured due course. @CyberCrimeshyd #TheFamilyStar" Speaking about Family Star's underperformance, the film was reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹60 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections, across its three day theatrical run thus far, stand at ₹8.95 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹18.3 crores.

Vishwak Sen had previously called out the detrimental nature of negative campaigns online


For the unversed, Vishwak Sen recently saw through the release of his film Gaami. The March 8 release featured the actor in the role of an Aghora suffering from a rare disease which devoid him of feeling human touch.

In the midst of the film's theatrical run, the actor had taken to his Instagram handle to call out the coordinated online attacks geared towards perpetuating a negative persona for the film. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

