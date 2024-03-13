Advertisement

Vishwak Sen is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Gaami. The film which released in theatres in March 8 has been minting optimistic numbers at the box office supplemented by rave reviews about the unique premise of the film as well as Sen's performance in it. The actor has now elaborated on a special request he has for the Tollywood film industry, particularly those with some weightage.

Vishwak Sen believes Tollywood must support Gaami

At the Tirupathi press meeting for Gaami, Vishwak Sen candidly shared what he expects from Tollywood when it comes to his film. Elaborating how Gaami is essentially unlike anything else ever done in the industry, he expressed how those with some standing must verbalise their support for it.

He said, "I will keep doing content films and still make it commercial. If you haven’t watched Gaami, please do watch it. It will be good if some Tollywood bigwigs watch and say some good things about our film. This is our Telugu movie and I believe something like Gaami didn’t come yet in Tollywood. People will talk about Gaami even after one or two decades. If it is Dune 2, people will go bonkers. There isn’t any rocket science in Gaami, and it will be easy to comprehend."

It took 6 years to make Gaami

Adding to his stance, Vishwak Sen recalled how the film took six years to make. That in itself makes it deserving of an honest chance, something that is being affected by allegedly synchronised attempts to reflect poor ratings for the film. The actor has previously too addressed this in an elaborate Instagram note.



He said, “We could have made a normal commercial film, but we invested 6 years of time in Gaami with the intention of bringing something new to Telugu cinema. It is fine even if you don’t support the film, but don’t find ways to kill it.” Gaami is currently running in theatres. The actor will next be seen in Gangs of Godavari.