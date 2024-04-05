×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Family Star First Impression: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Earns Mixed Reviews

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star has earned mixed reviews from the audience with a section of the internet calling the first half of the movie engaging.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Family Star
A still from Family Star trailer. | Image:YouTube
Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has made its debut on the big screens. The actor is expecting that the film will review his image after giving two back-to-back flop movies - Liger and Kushi. However, seeing the first impression, the actor might have to wait a little longer to earn back his image. The film has earned mixed reviews from the audience with a section of the internet calling the first half of the movie engaging.

Want to watch Family Star? Check out netizens' reactions below

From "flop" to "descent," X is flooded with Family Star reviews. Calling the film flop, a user wrote in Telugu which we loosely translated into English, "It's not a Family Star but a flop star. I dozzed off while watching the film."

 

 

Another user wrote that Family Star is worse than Liger. "Liger eh Flop avvala Enti, #FamilyStar kuda avvali...! #VijayDeverakonda Anna I think you Will Stop the Movies and Choose a Business..! Worst Movie I have Seen in my life..!#Liger is 100% Better than this Movie.."

 

 

Another user gave a detailed review of Family Star and shared that except for a few engaging moments, the film fell flat. "Except for a few engaging moments here and there, the film fails to deliver the required impact. The storyline is simple, and the screenplay looked artificial for most of the parts. #MrunalThakur and #VijayDeverakonda tried their best to excel, but their characters did not have much strength. The music also does not add any value to the film," read the review.

 

 

Mrunal Thakur has given two hit films in the Telugu industry - Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Now with the release of Family Star, a user seemingly blamed Vijay for her first flop. A user wrote, "Mrunal Thakur Welcomed her first flop in TFI after two BlockBusters. IRONman Vijay."

 

Positive reviews of Family Star

In the heap of negative reviews, some positive reviews were hailing the actor's performance in the movie, especially the action sequence. A user wrote, "As usual VD's alone fight with the media and negative reviewers every fucking time #TheFamilyStar #VijayDevarakonda."

Another wrote, "The #FamilyStar defines a responsible middle-class family man characterization with rich class love story carried till the end." A Deverakonda fan called out the negative reviews and wrote, "Done with the first half of #Familystar. Much to the negative talk on social media, the film is pretty decent so far. Starts a bit slow but the twist and conflict points are nice and very relatable. #VijayDevarakonda is superb #MrunalThakur is beautiful. Waiting for the second half.

Family Star is helmed by Parasuram.

 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

