Made On A Budget Of ₹8 Crore, this Gujarati Movie Scripts History By Selling OTT Rights For A Record ₹3.5 Crore to Netflix: Report

Vash Level 2 debuted on Netflix on October 22. The horror movie was released in original Gujarati and Hindi as well. Headlined by Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, and Hiten Kumar, Vash Level 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Vash. As per a new report, the movie has scored a massive deal for OTT rights.

Vash Level 2 became one of the few Gujarati movies to perform exceptionally at the box office. The horror movie amassed a total of ₹13.64 crore at the domestic box office, a rare feat for a regional film. Bollywood Hungama reported that after a successful theatrical run, the movie has also bagged a good OTT deal on Netflix. Made on a budget of ₹8 crore, as per the report, the staggering streaming rights amount is another feather in the moviemaker's cap. A source told the publication, “Netflix has paid a whopping Rs. 3.50 crores for the digital rights of Vash Level 2 and Vash Vivash Level 2. This is the highest price ever paid to a Gujarati film by an OTT platform.”



The insider in the know added, “Netflix paid the record amount as Vash Level 2 is very well-made and has been well-received by the audience when it was released in cinemas. The makers had dubbed the film in Hindi, which also found its way into cinemas; this further motivated Netflix, as even non-Gujarati audiences had an opportunity to enjoy the film in the dubbed version. Thirdly, it belongs to the supernatural genre, which has a lot of takers globally.”



A poster of Vash Level 2 | Image: IMDb

For the unversed, the first part of Vash was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Janki Bodiwala. The success of the remake added to the popularity of the sequel, especially the Hindi version. The insider in the know told the publication, “Janki also played the same role in Shaitaan, and she, too, has become recognisable. All these factors prompted Netflix to go against the norm and pay the said amount for the rights of Vash Level 2 and Vash Vivash Level 2.” The National Film Award honour for Janki and Vash has contributed to the curiosity around the sequel.



Industry insiders believe that such a massive OTT deal for a Gujarati movie will be beneficial for cinema in the long run. If the streaming platform garners significant views, it would prompt OTT streamers to invest in more such films.