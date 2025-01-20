Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 8: NBK-Urvashi Rautela Strarrer Outperforms Game Changer On Second Weekend

Nandamuri Balakrishna action thriller Daaku Maharaaj is creating storm at box office. The film which released in theatres on January 12, has minted great numbers despite facing stiff competition from Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Daaku Maharaaj enters ₹100 crore club

According to a report of Sacnilk, Daaku Maharaaj has minted ₹109.40 crore worldwide. However, the total collection in India is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark. The film’s overall collection in India is ₹92.9 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Visakhaptanam (37%), Mahbubnagar (33%), Warangal (32.50%), Mumbai (32.33%) and Kakinada (29.50%). On eighth day (second weekend), Daaku Maharaaj minted ₹4.4 crore, while Game Changer on tenth day (second weekend), earned ₹3.05 crore.

Poster of NBK starrer Daaku Maharaaj | Source: Instagram

The movie is being produced under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Bobby Kolli directed the film. Daaku Maharaaj also stars Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and Pragya Jaiswal among others.

When song Dabidi Dibidi faced massive criticism

Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has become a hot topic on social media. More than the music of the song, its dance steps are going viral. Sekhar Master choreographed the song which shows 64-year old Balakrishna romancing 30-year old Urvashi Rautela.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela | Source: IMDb