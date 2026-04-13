Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Suffers Due To Dhurandhar 2, Earns ₹19.80 Crore In Opening Weekend

Dacoit Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer has been struggling at the box office in India. Released after facing many delays, the film couldn't earn ₹20 crore in the opening weekend in India. This could be due to the mixed reviews by the audience. While movie buffs praised the screenplay, many pointed out the plot and the performance of the actors.

Dacoit box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit collected a net of ₹6.40 crore across 4,588 shows in India. The maximum was earned in the Telugu language (₹4.80 crore), followed by the Hindi version ₹1.60 crore. Adding the three-day collection, the net total stands at ₹19.80 crore and gross total at ₹23.12 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹2.25 crore on the third day of the release, taking the gross total to ₹11.65 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹34.77 crore.

Dacoit registered 39.35 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Guntur (69.5 per cent).

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The real test would be Monday, as it decides the fate of the rest of the week. Seeing the pace of the collection, it is unlikely for the film to earn ₹50 crore in the opening weekend.

All about Dacoit

The film follows the story of an angry convict who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge. Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the story and screenplay are co-written by him and Adivi Sesh. The film will also feature filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Zayn Marie in crucial roles. As per reports, Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of this actioner and is likely to stream after four weeks. However, only in the Telugu language.