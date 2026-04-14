Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 4: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Struggles On First Monday, Earns Only ₹2.70 Crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection: Adivi Sesh's action love story continues to struggle as it failed the Monday test. Sesh, who was confident that the film would perform well despite Dhruandhar The Revenge's dominance at the box office, collected a little over ₹2 crore in India. The film marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. Apart from Sesh and Thakur, the movie also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie, Atul Kulkarni, Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Sunil in pivotal roles.

Dacoit box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film earned only ₹2.70 crore across 4345 shows in India on its first Monday. Adding four-day collection, the net total stands at ₹22.50 crore, and the gross collection is ₹26.24 crore. Overseas, the film managed to collect ₹60 crore, taking the gross total to ₹12.25 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹38.49 crore.

Dacoit - A Love Story registered an overall 19.56 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, with maximum registered in Warangal (34 per cent).

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The film is unable to register footfall in the theatres owing to the mixed reviews. While many praised the screenplay of the movies, others pointed out the weak plot and Sesh's performance.

What is the plot of Dacoit?

The film follows the story of an angry convict (played by Adivi Sesh) who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur), who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge.

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