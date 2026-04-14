Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sells 6837 Tickets, Mints ₹10 Lakh

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Collection: After averting a clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is all set to arrive in cinema halls on April 17. The paid previews of the movie will take place on April 16 and advance bookings are now open.

Given Akshay and Priyadarshan have delivered multiple hits in the past, expectations are high from Bhooth Bangla. The trailer seems to hint that the director has managed to tap into Akshay's signature comic style and the new movie will be high on fun and entertainment value. The advance booking opened on April 14 and has witnessed decent audience response so far, with the momentum expected to shift in its favour more in the coming days.

Bhooth Bangla starts off decent at the box office

As per Sacnilk, a few hours after its advance booking opened, Bhooth Bangla has managed to sell around 6837 tickets, collecting ₹10.75 lakh. The promotions in Delhi and other parts of India have received an overwhelming response from fans and this is expected to convert into footfalls too.

Advertisement

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan | Image: X

As per trade talk, Bhooth Bangla is currently trending better than Akshay's last release Jolly LLB 3. The courtroom drama, also starring Arshad Warsi, released last year and managed to collect over ₹3.23 crore from its advance booking. It opened to ₹12.50 crore. Bhooth Bangla is expected to open better than Jolly LLB 3 but the final verdict will rest entirely on how the movie is received by fans. After Khatta Meetha (2010), Priyadarshan and Akshay have reunited in Bhooth Bangla.

Advertisement