Explosive Charges Framed Against All 7 Accused; 'Drunk' Zubeen Garg Was 'Instigated' To Venture Into Sea, Epilepsy History Ignored

Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Assam Police filed over 300-page chargesheet last week in connection with Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore on September 19. In the documents, the officials have pressed charges against all 7 accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta (Organiser), Siddhartha Sharma (Manager), Shekhar Goswami (Musician) and Amritprabha Mahanta (Singer), Zubeen Garg's cousin and suspended police officer, Sandipan Garg, PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Now, the Republic has accessed the chargesheet in which the allegations against each accused have been penned down. It revealed that the singer was encouraged to venture into the sea without a life jacket while heavily intoxicated.

(A file photo of Zubeen Garag | Image: Instagram)

Allegations against Siddharth Sharma (Manager)

He has been accused of “causing the state of intoxication" despite being aware of his "history of epilepsy". “Causing him to swim without a life jacket," despite being advised by his doctor to stay away from water and fire. He has also been accused of disregarding the vomiting of the singer and signs of epilepsy as a gastric issue. "Making plans to retire the victim and making maximum financial gains out of him;

Diversification of his financial interests in the recent past by investing in Mahavir Aqua, hotel heritage and transportation business; Instigating all others also not to go to save the victim while in danger by saying, 'Jabo De, Jabo De' which means, 'let him go'."

Allegations against Shyamkanu Mahanta (Organiser)

He was accused of handing over a whiskey bottle to the singer "against medical advise" and not giving Amritprabha Mahanta a separate room to stay despite knowing her alcohol habits. The chargesheet further alleged "Despite meeting the managing team of the victim even on the morning of the incident, makes no arrangements for the safety security and medical health of victim nor informs them to cancel the trip" and not making any medical arrangements and hence missing the golden hour to save the singer. He was taken in an ambulance 75 minutes after the incident.

Allegations against Shekhar Goswami (Musician)

He was accused of instigating Zubeen to go into the sea and not saving him, "despite being in the best position."

Allegations against Amritprabha Mahanta (Singer)

She has been accused of “causing excessive drinking of alcohol" and failing to inform his manager, organiser or his wife. "Her not informing his additional consumption of alcohol and him being sleep and food deprived to the manager of the victim or to the organiser or to the wife of the victim," read the statement. It further reads that she was making the video when the singer was swimming in a sea and also recorded the moment when he was drowning, and yet didn't inform the captain.

Allegations against Sandipan Garg (Cousin)

Zubeen Garg's cousin and suspended police officer, Sandipan Garg, has been accused of instigating Shekhar and Zubeen to go into the sea to swim a long distance to the beach and "jumping in late to save the victim" despite being near him in the water.

Allegations against Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya

Zubeen's personal bodyguards have been accused of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.

Charges against all 7 accused

In the documents, the officials have pressed charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta (Organiser), Siddhartha Sharma (Manager), Shekhar Goswami (Musician) and Amritprabha Mahanta (Singer) under sections 103 and 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Zubeen Garg's cousin and suspended police officer, Sandipan Garg, is charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the SIT chargesheet. He has been booked under Section 105 BNS.