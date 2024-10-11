Published 10:27 IST, October 11th 2024
Devara Box Office Collection Week 2: Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth To Send Jr NTR Packing Before Dussehra
With new Hindi releases - Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video - taking over the screens, Devara will struggle to find audiences in the North markets.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara Part 1 released on September 27 | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:23 IST, October 11th 2024